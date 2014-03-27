LONDON The European Union has produced plans to get more long-term finance for infrastructure and companies from markets rather than from banks, the EU's executive, the European Commission, said on Thursday.

The EU wants to reduce the continent's reliance on banks for funding and to stimulate the bloc's economy with new transport, telecom and energy projects.

The main elements of the EU plans include:

* Securitisation: How to boost a sector that banks use to refinance loans by pooling assets and converting them into bonds that pay interest. Banks may benefit from lighter capital treatment for creating top-quality securitised debt.

* Covered bonds: Review of how they are treated by regulators and how a pan-EU covered-bond market could be built.

* Crowdfunding or peer-to-peer lending: Steps will be taken to encourage this billion-euro source of funding, which involves people putting money directly into companies or projects.

* Pensions: Greater use of pensions to support investment in long-term assets. A draft revision of EU pension rules proposes easing curbs on such investment, setting up extra safeguards for investors and requiring disclosure of how pension-fund managers are paid.

* Private savings: The EC will assess EU savings accounts whose deposits may be invested in infrastructure.

* Public finance: The EC will report on making better use of state-backed national promotional banks, and how they could work with EU institutions like the European Investment Bank.

* Insurance companies: New capital rules for insurers, known as Solvency II, are set to be less strict than expected in their treatment of investments in securitisation and long-term assets.

* Banks: Report by 2015 on whether new capital rules for banks being phased in are not hindering long-term finance.

* Export credit agencies: The EC will study the need to improve national agencies that absorb some of the risks companies face in exporting goods and services.

* Stock and bond markets: The EC will study how volumes can be increased to attract more listings by companies and more secondary trading in their corporate bonds to raise funds.

* Private placements: Study how to improve the sector, which channels private money into projects.

* Corporate governance: Proposal to revise EU shareholder- rights law to better align long-term interests of institutional investors, asset managers and companies.

* Accounting: The EC will study whether it is appropriate to use fair value or banks pricing assets at the going rate when it comes to approving new book-keeping rules.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Larry King)