DOHA There is consensus among European Union states on the need for a ban on Iranian oil exports to the bloc, EU Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger told reporters on Tuesday.

Asked if there was such a consensus, Oettinger said: "Yes, I think so." He declined to comment on when any ban might be implemented.

He added that he thought a ban should be extended more widely to include both the United States and Russia. The United States has banned oil imports from Iran since the Islamic revolution.

"I think an oil ban is an important instrument but we should integrate into this policy all other big countries: the U.S. of course, Russia. The more the better," he said.

"At the moment there should be a complete European Union team and bring this common policy offer to the other big countries," he added.

Another EU diplomat, who could not be named but with direct knowledge of the situation, explained the sensitive nature of seeking a ban for some EU states.

"I don't see an immediate overall oil ban on Iranian crude because some of our member states, mainly the southern European ones, have too much commitment with Iranian crude," the diplomat said, citing Italy, Greece and Spain.

"For them, it would be an immediate disruption of supplies and that's not something we can handle right now. We have experienced the loss of Libyan crude, and then the Syrian, which wasn't that big, but Iran is even bigger than Libya for Europe. ...In the end, we might end up hurting ourselves more than hurting Iran."

"I'm afraid it would be only a political gesture, but if Iran were to go on and sell to China, that wouldn't mean a lot," he said.

The diplomat did not completely rule out an oil ban, however, if there were an escalation of tensions with Iran, hostility toward more embassies or foreign nationals, for example, which he said would require a political response from the union.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Dan Fineren; editing by William Hardy and Jason Neely)