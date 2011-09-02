BRUSSELS The European Union said on Friday it had given the go-ahead for payment of the next instalments of financial aid to Ireland and Portugal.

The European Council, which represents member governments, said the next instalments would total 7.5 billion euros (6.6 billion pounds) for Ireland and 11.5 billion euros for Portugal.

The approval had been expected after positive reviews by the "troika" of the European Commission, European Central Bank and International Fund.

"During their visits to Dublin in the first half of July and to Lisbon at the beginning of August the three institutions noted that the Irish and Portuguese programmes were on track, with the respective authorities meeting important programme milestones and demonstrating their commitment to addressing underlying weaknesses in public finances and the financial sector and as regards competitiveness," the Council said in a statement.