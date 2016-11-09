BRUSSELS The founder of Italy's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement said that his party would push for a referendum on the country's use of the euro but that he does not want to leave the European Union.

"A referendum on whether to leave the euro is one of the points of our European programme," Beppe Grillo told reporters in Brussels on the sidelines of a demonstration against granting market economy status to China.

Leaving the European Union had "never been contemplated," Grillo added.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Writing by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Hugh Lawson)