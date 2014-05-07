Three votes down - now for the French
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
BRUSSELS The European Union and Japan have agreed to try to wrap-up free-trade negotiations next year, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday, following an EU-Japan summit in Brussels.
"We confirmed the importance of an early conclusion and 2015 is the target date for a basic agreement," Abe told a news conference with European Union leaders.
(Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Adrian Croft)
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
PARIS French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.
ZURICH/LONDON Credit Suisse's board of directors is set to decide in April whether to go ahead with a partial initial public offering of its Swiss bank, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, with alternative options being considered.