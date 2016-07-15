European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker arrives for the 11th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) Summit of Heads of State and Government (ASEM11) in Ulan Bator, Mongolia, 15 July 2016. REUTERS/Wu Hong/Pool

ULAANBAATAR European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Friday he wants a free trade agreement between the European Union and Japan to be concluded by the end of the year.

Donald Tusk, president of the European Council, said there will be no shift in the foreign policy of the EU despite Britain voting to leave it. The EU will continue to cooperate with all partners, he said.

Juncker and Tusk made the statements during a meeting of European and Asian leaders in the Mongolian capital of Ulaanbaatar.

(Reporting By Sue-Lin Wong, Writing By Megha Rajagopalan in BEIJING; Editingt by Shri Navaratnam)