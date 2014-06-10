HARPSUND Sweden Prime Minister David Cameron warned the European Union against taking an unhelpful direction on Tuesday, saying he wanted to keep his country in a reformed bloc but that the right leaders were needed to enact real reforms.

Speaking in Sweden after a mini-summit with other EU leaders, Cameron did not refer to him by name but made it clear he continued to oppose Jean-Claude Juncker becoming the next president of the European Commission.

"I want Britain to stay in a reformed European Union that is my goal, that is what I think is best for Britain and I think is best for Europe as well," Cameron told reporters.

Cameron has promised Britons an in-out EU membership referendum in 2017 if re-elected next year.

"Obviously the approach that the European Union takes between now and then will be very important," Cameron said, saying Europe had to be more open and needed leaders "capable of taking the European Union forward in that direction."

"Obviously if the European Union doesn't go in that direction that would be unhelpful," Cameron said.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Andrew Osborn)