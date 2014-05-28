Candidate for the European Commission presidency Jean-Claude Juncker arrives at an European People's Party (EPP) meeting in Brussels, ahead of an informal dinner of EU leaders May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BERLIN The foreign minister of Luxembourg has accused EU leaders of caving in to British demands on the appointment of a new European Commission president, calling their tepid support for his countryman Jean-Claude Juncker "pathetic".

The minister, Jean Asselborn, told German radio that British Prime Minister David Cameron was refusing to accept the result of European Parliament elections, which saw the centre-right European People's Party (EPP) emerge as the strongest bloc.

EPP leaders, which include German Chancellor Angela Merkel but not Cameron, had anointed Juncker as their candidate for the coveted Commission post before the vote.

But Merkel said after a meeting on Tuesday of the European Council, which groups all 28 EU leaders, that there were others besides Juncker who could do the job.

"(Cameron) is clearly against Jean-Claude Juncker, the lead candidate of the EPP. And the council, because it is not united, accommodated him nearly 100 percent yesterday," Asselborn told Deutschlandfunk radio station on Wednesday.

He called the result of the informal summit "sobering, verging on pathetic".

Although the EPP won the most seats in the 751-member parliament, the centre-right grouping is still over 150 seats short of a majority, meaning it needs the support of other party groups to get its candidate approved.

(Reporting by Noah Barkin; Editing by Stephen Brown)