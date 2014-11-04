BRUSSELS EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini will name an independent legal expert to look into accusations of corruption at the European Union's mission in Kosovo.

Citing leaked documents, the Kosovo daily Koha Ditore has reported that at least two employees of the mission were being investigated on suspicion of dropping criminal charges in at least three cases in return for bribes.

The European Union mission in Kosovo, meant to help the state develop its justice system and known as EULEX, is the EU's biggest and most expensive. The affair threatens to undermine its goal of promoting law and order in the young country.

The cases included murder and corruption involving a number of senior state officials. Koha Ditore said an EULEX judge and prosecutor were being investigated.

"I intend to appoint as a matter of urgency an independent and experienced legal expert to review the mission's mandate implementation, with a particular focus on allegations of corruption," Mogherini, who took office this week, told a news conference. "We are still working on a name," she added, giving no more details.

The mission of 1,600 people deals with sensitive cases of organised crime, corruption and war crimes considered too complex or politically sensitive to be handled by local prosecutors and judges.

EULEX, created in 2008 in the wake of Kosovo's declaration of independence from Serbia, also helps train justice officials in an effort to create a professional, independent judiciary free of the graft and political pressure still dogging Kosovo.

(Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Angus MacSwan)