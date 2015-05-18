BRUSSELS The European Union executive will present proposals on Tuesday to streamline how EU law is made, in a bid to defuse growing hostility from voters and complaints from business about regulatory red tape.

A draft seen by Reuters of a plan from European Commission deputy head Frans Timmermans suggests making the European Parliament and member states carry out more cost-benefit analysis of amendments they want to make to the executive's legislative proposals.

In a clause aimed at limiting what EU officials see as a tendency for governments to blame Brussels for unpopular measures decided in national capitals, it also calls on member states to make clear to their electorates which elements of laws have been decided at EU level and which are national choices.

A further aspect is applying "sunset clauses" and systematic reviews under which outdated legislation would be scrapped.

The Better Regulations proposals, which require approval by parliament and the European Council of national leaders, are the latest move from the Commission, headed since November by Jean-Claude Juncker, to respond to a surge in support for anti-EU parties at the European Parliament elections a year ago.

They may also play a role in efforts to convince re-elected British Prime Minister David Cameron that the EU is responding to demands from London for EU reform before he puts Britain's continued membership to a referendum by 2017.

Timmermans' ideas face potential opposition from environmental, consumer and other lobby groups which have already raised concerns about the Commission's scrapping of a host of planned regulations it considered unnecessary.

A new alliance of groups dedicated to protecting "citizen, worker and consumer rights" said it was concerned his plans would "subordinate the public good to corporate interests".

Juncker, a conservative former premier of Luxembourg, and Timmermans, a former Dutch minister from the centre-left, say they want a competitive economy to revive employment across the 28-nation bloc and to restore the EU's democratic legitimacy.

The proposal would commit the three institutions - the Commission which proposes laws and the Parliament and Council which can amend and must approve them - to "legislate only where and to the extent it is necessary".

Timmermans will present the plan at 4 p.m. (1400 GMT) in Strasbourg, where the European Parliament is in session.

Manfred Weber, leader of the legislature's biggest party, offered his centre-right bloc's support for the initiative, saying: "The European Commission is finally taking serious steps towards better regulation and the cutting of red tape."

