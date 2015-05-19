BRUSSELS The European Union executive agreed a plan on Tuesday to streamline how EU law is made and make the process more transparent, in a bid to defuse growing hostility from voters and complaints from business about red tape.

Among employers groups welcoming the "Better Regulation" proposal was the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) which said EU reforms strengthened its case for Britain not to quit the bloc.

But some environmental and consumer groups complained that the Commission risked sacrificing protections for the sake of corporate interests.

Following its weekly meeting, the European Commission published an agreement it will propose to the European Parliament and member states to make coordination among the three branches more efficient and open to public scrutiny.

"We are listening to the concerns of citizens and businesses -- especially (small businesses) -- who worry that Brussels and its institutions don't always deliver rules they can understand or apply," Commission deputy chief Frans Timmermans said.

The text of the proposed accord recalls the EU "obligation to legislate only where and to the extent it is necessary".

Among key elements, Parliament and the European Council, which is comprised of the 28 national leaders, would be obliged to carry out more cost-benefit analysis of amendments they want.

The Commission also wants independent experts to help scrutinise new laws. Under the proposed inter-institutional accord, member states would have to promise to make clear to their electorates which elements of laws have been decided at EU level and which are national choices.

Commission officials complain of a tendency for governments to blame Brussels for unpopular measures they have adopted on their own. A further aspect is applying "sunset clauses" and systematic reviews under which outdated laws would be scrapped.

The proposals are the Commission's latest move to respond to a surge in support for anti-EU parties in recent years.

They may also play a role in efforts to convince re-elected British Prime Minister David Cameron that the bloc is responding to demands from London for EU reform before he puts Britain's continued membership to a referendum by 2017.

The CBI said in a statement the new package was a "clear sign that Brussels is open to reform with jobs and growth top of the agenda". It added: "Business is clear that the benefit of membership outweigh the costs. No alternative arrangement to full EU membership would offer the same access and benefits."

Timmermans, a Dutch former minister from the centre-left, faces scepticism from environmental, consumer and other groups which already raised concerns about the Commission's scrapping of a host of planned regulations it considered unnecessary.

A new alliance of groups dedicated to protecting "citizen, worker and consumer rights" said it was concerned his plans would "subordinate the public good to corporate interests".

