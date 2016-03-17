LONDON The European Union's financial services chief has asked regulators to fine-tune three core elements of a sweeping reform of the bloc's securities markets.

European Commissioner Jonathan Hill has asked the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) to reconsider three sets of rules it has written to flesh out the new MiFID II law, which is already being delayed a year to January 2018.

These rules cover curbs on how big a position a trader can hold in commodities such as grain or copper, greater transparency in bond markets, and which types of commodities trading should be exempt from MiFID II.

"Given that parts of the new framework implies a rather substantial change compared to the current regime, we have asked ESMA to do some fine-tuning in three specific areas in order to have a more cautious approach in the early phases of the MiFID II-roll out," Hill's spokeswoman, Vanessa Mock, said in a statement.

The Commission will only endorse the three standards under question provided that certain changes are made, Mock said.

ESMA confirmed it had received the request and was deciding on the way forward.

Markus Ferber, a German centre-right lawmaker who steered MiFID II through the European Parliament, said the latest drafts from ESMA were "far from being acceptable".

"The position limits regime urgently needs a comprehensive redrafting in order to effectively curb food speculation. So far, neither ESMA or the commission have managed to deliver," Ferber said.

"I expect ESMA to revisit those technical standards swiftly, thoroughly and to adapt them in line with the European Parliament's remarks," Ferber said.

Energy traders already worry they will face overly burdensome requirements and now face the prospect of stricter rules.

LIQUID BONDS

ESMA's rules say bonds that trade at least twice daily should come under the new transparency rules but in a letter, seen by Reuters, the Commission says this "might identify too many bonds as liquid".

The Commission says there should be a phased-in approach with the threshold set at 15 daily trades in the first year of MiFID II, which would affect 1,100 bonds, falling to two daily trades in the fourth year, affecting 2,600 bonds.

ESMA would also have to assess liquidity levels in all classes of bonds annually, the letter says.

In a separate paper seen by Reuters, Germany wants a "dynamic" approach to MiFID II implementation, with each subset of rules, such as the one on bond market transparency, not coming into force until 15 months after finalisation.

Britain's Financial Conduct Authority has said a phased-in approach would be better for bond market transparency and that the commodities position limits as written by ESMA so far are already too extensive.

Guy Sears, interim chief executive of the Investment Association, which represents mutual funds who buy large amounts of bonds, said ESMA's transparency rules should be changed as they affect the cost of debt financing for companies.

"We recognise that ESMA has been tasked with a complex, even thankless, piece of work on technically difficult legislative requirements in a new area with imperfect data," Sears said.

(Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and David Clarke)