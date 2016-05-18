The European Union (EU) flag is seen on a sunny day and blue sky at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BRUSSELS European Union states formally backed on Wednesday a one-year postponement to January 2018 of sweeping reform of the bloc's securities markets rules.

The so-called MIFID II rules play catch-up with advances in trading technologies, increase transparency in bond and commodity markets, and apply lessons from the financial crisis.

The agreement among the 28 EU states follow a preliminary deal reached with the European Parliament on May 2, and confirms a Commission proposal for a delay published in February.

The European Commission had said the delay was due to "exceptional technical implementation challenges" faced by regulators and market participants.

States will be required to transpose MIFID into national legislation by July 2017. The new rules will be applicable from January 2018.

In addition, "amendments were agreed as concerns trading on own accounts, package transactions, alignment with the EU directive on securities financing transactions and the date of application of certain provisions of a regulation on market abuse," a Council press release said.

