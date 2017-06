SAO PAULO Terms of a free trade accord between the European Union and the Mercosur trade bloc could be ready before the end of this year and take effect in 2019, a senior diplomat said on Monday.

The accord, which has been negotiated for years, could be ratified in 2018, João Cravinho, the EU's ambassador to Brazil, said at an event in São Paulo.

(Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)