Rolls-Royce weighs on FTSE after five-day advance
LONDON Britain's top share index ended slightly lower on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
BRUSSELS Danish dairy co-operative Arla Foods ARLAF.UL secured EU clearance on Friday to acquire British co-operative Milk Link.
The clearance is conditional on the divestment of Milk Link's long-life milk processing facility in Devon, as Arla and Milk Link were the two leading suppliers of long-life milk in the UK.
The European Commission said that with the proposed divestment, the acquisition would not significantly reduce competition.
(Reporting By Ethan Bilby)
LONDON British Airways cabin crew members working for the carrier's mixed fleet are to strike for a further four days from Feb. 22, trade union Unite said on Tuesday.
LONDON The tone of Britain's divorce negotiations with the European Union will be the main factor influencing the economy this year, according to economists polled by Reuters who also say the Bank of England will leave policy steady at least until 2019.