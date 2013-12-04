A Nokia mobile phone lies on a tablet computer showing logos of Microsoft, in this illustration picture taken in Frankfurt, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BRUSSELS European Union antitrust regulators have approved Microsoft's $7.3 billion (4.4 billion pounds) acquisition of Nokia's mobile device business without conditions, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

"The Commission concluded that the transaction would not raise any competition concerns," the European Commission said in a statement, adding that it was unlikely "to lead to competitors being shut out from the market".

