LONDON The European Commission published two draft laws on Thursday to update the European Union's securities trading rules and how it combats market manipulation.

The European Parliament and EU states will have the final say on reform of the four-year old Markets in Financial Instruments Directive, or MiFID, and months of haggling and changes are anticipated.

The reform is in two parts -- a directive that has to be transposed into national law, and a regulation that is directly binding on member states. Both will take effect at the same time, once approved.

The overall aim is to learn from the financial crisis by improving market transparency to protect investors and allow regulators to catch up with advances in ultra-fast trading, new products and services.

MAIN ELEMENTS

** extends the scope of current transparency rules to bonds, commodities, derivatives and structured finance;

** creates a new type of trading venue called the organised trading facility (OTF) that will execute contracts such as derivatives that are transacted bilaterally between banks;

** directly regulates ultra-fast, high-frequency or computerised trading that uses algorithms;

** market users will be able to choose the clearing house they want to use and won't be locked into using the one preferred by the trading venue;

** the European Securities and Markets Authority, a pan-EU watchdog, will be given powers to ban products, services or practices under defined circumstances such as to protect consumers and keep the financial system stable;

** introduces a position-reporting obligation by category of trader in commodity derivatives markets;

** supervisors would have powers to intervene in any stage of commodity derivatives trading, up to imposing position limits, if there are concerns about disorderly markets;

** independent advisors and portfolio managers will be barred from making or receiving third-party payments;

** the reform will push down prices charged by exchanges for data to help build a "consolidated" tape of share prices for investors to see all prices across markets. EU could define what is a reasonable price;

** MiFID's transparency rules for share trading will be extended to bonds and commodities;

** introduces a new classification of "complex" UCITS, which are EU-regulated mutual funds. This will include structured products and more complex exchange-traded funds that are wrapped inside a UCITS fund. Firms will have to apply appropriate safeguards when selling complex UCITS;

** EU emission allowances brought under MiFID rules.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Will Waterman)