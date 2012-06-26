BRUSSELS European Union governments agreed on Tuesday to start membership negotiations with Montenegro, but told the former Yugoslav state to step up its fight against corruption and organised crime.

It will take years of talks before the tiny mountainous state of 680,000 people can become an EU member, in a process that aims to strengthen democratic institutions and align a candidate's laws with European standards.

Ministers for European affairs from EU member governments, meeting in Luxembourg, said Montenegro had met the necessary criteria to start talks.

"The (ministers') council underlined the particular importance of ... the independence of the judiciary, the fight against corruption and organised crime," they said in a statement.

The ministers said regular reports from Europol, the pan-European police force, should be reviewed during accession talks.

Montenegrin Foreign Minister Milan Rocen said the decision, which is expected to be approved by EU leaders at a summit on Thursday and Friday, would prompt more democratic reforms.

"This is a big day for Montenegro, a recognition of our government and all pro-European forces," Rocen told Reuters.

"We see the negotiation process as a new chance for the reforms of the society and as an opportunity to eliminate some stereotypes about our country."

Among other ex-Yugoslav states, Slovenia is an EU member and Croatia is scheduled to join in July 2013. Others are far behind on the EU path, struggling to shake off the legacy of ethnic wars that shook the Balkans when Yugoslavia disintegrated.

Montenegro split from Serbia in a referendum in 2006.

(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak in Brussels and Petar Komnenic in Podgorica; Editing by Alison Williams)