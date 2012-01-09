COPENHAGEN European Council President Herman Van Rompuy said on Monday that he aimed to complete political work on a new fiscal compact for the euro zone by the end of this month.

Van Rompuy is in charge of drafting an intergovernmental agreement on budget discipline for the euro zone that European Union leaders hope will help Europe out of its debt crisis.

"Far-reaching decisions were taken last year -- we will implement these without delay," Van Rompuy told a news conference in the Danish capital.

"The new fiscal compact treaty will be signed by the beginning of March," Van Rompuy said. "We will finalise politically the text in January."

