Bank lobby warns of market ructions if Brexit talks stumble
LONDON Europe's banking lobby warned on Wednesday of the dangers to wholesale banking and financial stability if negotiations over Britain's exit from the European Union end in deadlock.
LONDON The European Union agreed new rules on Tuesday to encourage greater choice in the way customers in the bloc can pay for goods and services across borders and to help strengthen its single market.
The EU has agreed on a revision to its payments rules to crack down on fraud and to create a supervisory framework that will include cards, Internet and mobile payments which are often fragmented along national lines, EU presidency Latvia said.
Making cross-border payments easier and cheaper is seen as key to giving the EU's 500 million consumers more choice on where and how to shop and lift economic growth.
"Today's agreement is an important step forward in making electronic payments for consumers safer as well as encouraging competition and innovation," EU financial services commissioner Jonathan Hill said in a statement.
The deal was agreed during negotiations on a draft EU law involving member states and the European Parliament on Tuesday.
The new rules will bolster consumer protection in cases of fraud, unauthorised or incorrect payments, and make strong customer authentication for online payments compulsory.
A payment service approved in one member state would be allowed to operate across the EU.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by David Clarke)
STRASBOURG Britain must stop pressing for immediate parallel talks with the European Union on a post-Brexit free trade deal, EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on Wednesday, and first agree on withdrawal terms.
LONDON British new car registrations rose to a record high in March as customers brought forward purchases to beat an April tax rise, a car industry body said, overcoming expectations of a slump after two years of record highs.