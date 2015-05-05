LONDON The European Union agreed new rules on Tuesday to encourage greater choice in the way customers in the bloc can pay for goods and services across borders and to help strengthen its single market.

The EU has agreed on a revision to its payments rules to crack down on fraud and to create a supervisory framework that will include cards, Internet and mobile payments which are often fragmented along national lines, EU presidency Latvia said.

Making cross-border payments easier and cheaper is seen as key to giving the EU's 500 million consumers more choice on where and how to shop and lift economic growth.

"Today's agreement is an important step forward in making electronic payments for consumers safer as well as encouraging competition and innovation," EU financial services commissioner Jonathan Hill said in a statement.

The deal was agreed during negotiations on a draft EU law involving member states and the European Parliament on Tuesday.

The new rules will bolster consumer protection in cases of fraud, unauthorised or incorrect payments, and make strong customer authentication for online payments compulsory.

A payment service approved in one member state would be allowed to operate across the EU.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by David Clarke)