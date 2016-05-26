BRUSSELS The European Commission referred Poland to the EU Court of Justice on Thursday for having failed to apply new rules on bank deposit guarantee schemes aimed at strengthening savers protection against lenders' failures.

The EU executive, which is in charge of monitoring the application of EU rules, said Poland had not yet concluded the legislative process to apply the new rules, breaching the deadline of July 2015 to transpose an EU directive into national law.

The disciplinary procedure may eventually lead to fines for Poland, the Commission warned.

In a separate decision announced on Thursday, the Commission also brought Poland to the Court of Justice also for applying illegal restrictions to the import of some biofuels and raw materials for biofuel.

