BRUSSELS Portugal's 2012 budget proposal is bold and shows the commitment of Lisbon to meet its 2012 budget deficit target, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

"Our preliminary assessment is that it is a bold budget -- it shows a clear commitment of the government to achieving the 2012 budget deficit target of below 4.5 percent of GDP through structural measures," Commission spokesman Amadeu Altafaj told a regular news briefing.

"The measures included by the government are courageous as the situation requires. We welcome the emphasis put on scaling down expenditure, rather than raising revenues," Altafaj said.

