LISBON The European Union's antitrust chief said on Friday rate-rigging was a major competition concern following "shocking" manipulation of the Libor lending index and the EU is giving top priority to its investigation into Libor and other cases involving the Euribor and the Tokyo rate.

"We are focusing on suspected cartel operation, including collusion on setting of rates. If concerns are confirmed we will take necessary actions to prompt change of culture in banking sector," Joaquin Almunia said in Lisbon.

(Reporting By Daniel Alvarenga, writing by Andrei Khalip)