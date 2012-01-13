BRUSSELS Slovakia is among several euro zone countries that will be downgraded by ratings agency Standard & Poor's on Friday, a senior euro zone source said.

S&P said in early December it was reviewing the ratings of 15 of the 17 euro zone member states, with the possibility of downgrading their creditworthiness in the face of a deepening debt crisis.

Euro zone sources have told Reuters that Germany and the Netherlands are not among those that will have their ratings lowered, while Slovakia will be affected.

A spokesman for S&P declined to comment.

