Oil rises on OPEC-led cuts, but market remains range-bound
SINGAPORE Oil rose on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output, but rising production elsewhere kept prices within the narrow range that has contained them so far this year.
BRUSSELS Slovakia is among several euro zone countries that will be downgraded by ratings agency Standard & Poor's on Friday, a senior euro zone source said.
S&P said in early December it was reviewing the ratings of 15 of the 17 euro zone member states, with the possibility of downgrading their creditworthiness in the face of a deepening debt crisis.
Euro zone sources have told Reuters that Germany and the Netherlands are not among those that will have their ratings lowered, while Slovakia will be affected.
A spokesman for S&P declined to comment.
(Writing by Luke Baker; reporting by Martin Santa)
SINGAPORE Oil rose on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output, but rising production elsewhere kept prices within the narrow range that has contained them so far this year.
TOKYO Toshiba Corp has delayed its earnings release, including details of a multi-billion charge related to cost overruns at its U.S. nuclear arm.
SAN FRANCISCO Apple shares cruised to a record-high close Monday, helping catapult the S&P 500 stock index over the $20 trillion mark in what amounts to a victory for plain-vanilla mutual funds over a bevy of hedge fund managers who recently backed away from the iPhone maker.