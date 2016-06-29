SINTRA, Portugal The European Central Bank is hopeful that markets will continue to stabilise following Britain's vote to leave the European Union, but the economic impact of Brexit will be felt for years to come, the ECB Vice President said in a TV interview.

Commenting on Tuesday's market rebound, Vitor Constancio told CNBC: "Judging by this reaction and the fundamentals around the problem, hopefully the markets will stabilise."

"Now of course, it’s not over in terms of the economic consequences," he added. "The exit of the UK will have negative consequences in the coming years for growth, in the UK in particular."

