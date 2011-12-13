LONDON The European Union's regulatory in-tray is the heaviest for over a decade, driven largely by a global push to plug supervisory weaknesses exposed by the financial crisis.

All measures are drafted by the European Commission and must be approved by the European Parliament and member states to become law, a process that involves haggling and changes.

Following are key measures, with related story links in the square brackets:

TO COME:

BANK CRISIS RESOLUTION

The European Commission has delayed plans for a pan-EU framework for winding up banks in an orderly way during a crisis by focusing on supervisory cooperation using a common regulatory toolkit.

Draft documents obtained by Reuters included plans to give regulators powers to impose losses, or "haircuts," on senior bondholders to avoid taxpayers having to bail out banks again.

MUTUAL FUNDS/CONSUMER PROTECTION

The EC is also set to propose rules in the first quarter of 2012 to increase protection for consumers buying financial products or PRIPs, and will come up with another round of reforms (UCITS V) to EU mutual funds rules, and reform rules on the sale of insurance products.

APPROVAL STAGE:

BANK CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY

The commission proposed a draft law in July that updates the bloc's bank capital requirement rules to include tougher Basel III standards agreed at the global level.

Countries outside the EU are watching closely to make sure there is no deviation from Basel III to give advantage to EU banks.

AUDIT MARKET

The Commission has proposed a sweeping reform to inject more competition in the audit market and make auditors more independent and better able to challenge companies to restore public trust in a sector dominated by KPMG, PwC, Deloitte and Ernst & Young.

DERIVATIVES

A measure to require central clearing and reporting of standardised derivatives traded over-the-counter (OTC) or bilaterally between banks, to curb risks and improve transparency. EU states and European Parliament hope to reach a deal by year-end or early in 2012.

FINANCIAL TRANSACTION TAX

The draft law proposes a bloc-wide tax on financial transactions such as stocks, bonds and derivatives from January 2014. Needs unanimous approval from all 27 EU states to become law -- parliament can only express an opinion on the measure. Britain is opposed, but the euro zone countries may push ahead with their own version.

SECURITIES TRADING

The Commission has proposed a sweeping reform of securities trading rules, extending transparency requirements beyond shares to bonds and commodities. High-frequency trading and use of algorithms or computerised trading would also be directly regulated by the MiFID II measure. Integrated stock exchanges would also have to open themselves up to competition in clearing.

MARKET ABUSE

The Commission has proposed extending the scope of its anti-market abuse rule to cover spot commodity markets as well as toughen up sanctions generally by making intention to manipulate an offence.

RATING AGENCIES

The Commission has proposed a measure to boost competition in credit rating services, a sector dominated by Fitch, Moody's and S&P. [ID:nL5E7MF268]

HOME LOANS

The EC has also proposed a draft law to crack down on lax standards for granting home loans.

PENDING IMPLEMENTATION

SHORT SELLING

The EU Parliament has given final approval to a joint deal with EU states for a measure to curb excessive shorting of bonds or shares if it is causing volatility in markets. The measure, which takes effect in November 2012, also bans naked credit default swaps related to sovereign debt.

HEDGE FUNDS/PRIVATE EQUITY

New rules to crack down on hedge funds and private equity groups have been approved and take effect in 2013. Regulators are finalising implementing measures.

INSURERS

The EU has approved new Solvency II capital rules for insurers that is expected to take full effect from the start of 2014.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Will Waterman)