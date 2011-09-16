HELSINKI Euro zone countries have hampered the economy by delaying the national approvals of the crisis decisions made in July summit, EU's economic and monetary affairs commissioner Olli Rehn said on Friday.

"The biggest problem has been that the ratification of July decisions has taken too long, which has fed uncertainty and deteriorated economy's outlook for its part. This is visible as growth has slowed significantly in Europe and problems in troubled countries are even more severe," Rehn told Finnish public broadcaster YLE.

He also said it is very important the European Central Bank supports the financial stability in the region as political decisions take time. The decision-making lags because of the extreme unanimity principle, Rehn said.

"However I trust the euro zone parliaments are capable of approving the decisions in time, either at the end of September or early October."

(Reporting By Helsinki newsroom; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)