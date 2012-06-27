BRUSSELS European leaders will work on short-term measures to help resolve the region's sovereign debt crisis and relieve market pressure on at-risk countries, the European commissioner for economic and monetary affairs said on Wednesday.

"It is essential that policy measures of short-term are decided by the European Council," Olli Rehn told reporters, referring to the leaders' summit on Thursday and Friday.

"We continue to work to facilitate decisions on such measures for short-term market stabilization.

"That's the only thing I can say for the moment because we are working with member states in order to have decisions at the European Council," he said.

Rehn said direct recapitalisation for euro zone banks would be more possible once pan-European banking supervision was in place, and indicated that it would not be possible in Spain's case, saying that the rescue of Spain's banks had to take place under existing instruments.

