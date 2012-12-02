Steinmeier becomes German president
BERLIN Former foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier was elected Germany's president on Sunday, the 12th person to hold the largely ceremonial post in the post-war era.
BRUSSELS EU energy ministers are poised to seek "non-binding" guidance from the European Commission on reform of green fuel subsidies as part of a debate on new post-2020 policy goals, according to a draft document.
The cost of renewable energy is divisive, as politicians in Germany, for instance, blame it for high prices that can undermine EU competitiveness compared with the United States, which has benefited from cheap and abundant shale gas.
Other nations, such as Denmark, which tax fossil fuel energy at high rates, have preferred to emphasise energy efficiency to reduce consumption and cut carbon emissions.
A document to be debated by energy ministers from the 27 member states on Monday calls on the Commission, the EU executive arm, to present "non-binding guidance on the further improvement of national support schemes".
"Well-targeted and cost-efficient and effective post-2020 support may be needed, which does not cause inefficiencies in cross-border trade of electricity," the draft document, seen by Reuters, also stated.
"There is also a need for the rationalisation and the phasing out of environmentally or economically harmful subsidies, including fossil fuels," it said.
The European Union's three main green energy goals to cut carbon emissions by 20 percent, increase the share of renewables in the energy mix by 20 percent and increase energy savings by 20 percent expire in 2020.
Debate on 2030 targets is underway, with commissioners throwing their weight behind new targets for renewables and carbon cutting in principle, without saying how ambitious they should be.
So far, there has been little mention in public from the policy-makers of an energy savings goal for 2030 after a protracted battle to try to implement the 2020 efficiency target.
Renewable energy campaigners say they are relieved the post-2020 debate has begun and decisions are needed soon to help provide investor certainty.
They want high levels of ambition as global warming gathers speed and non-binding EU road maps state the need for a reduction of between 80 and 95 percent in carbon emissions by 2050 to limit temperature rise.
The European Renewable Energy Council, the umbrella organisation for European green energy, has called for a goal of drawing 45 percent of EU energy from renewable sources by 2030.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
BERLIN Former foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier was elected Germany's president on Sunday, the 12th person to hold the largely ceremonial post in the post-war era.
BERLIN German authorities on Sunday briefly closed the airport in the northern city of Hamburg after a discharge of a corrosive substance caused eye irritation and breathing difficulties among 50 people in a security check area, a police spokeswoman said.
PARIS France's financial prosecutor will take further legal steps this week in its investigation into allegations of fake work by presidential candidate Francois Fillon's wife, a newspaper reported on Sunday.