BRUSSELS The European Commission said on Thursday it had proposed withholding development funds from Romania in order to protect the integrity of the European Union budget.

"The steps taken today are part of a regulated procedure to protect the financial interests of the EU and the way taxpayers' money is used," the bloc's executive branch said in a statement.

An EU source said the amount to be withheld was about 500 million euros (401.66 million pounds), which was originally destined for transport, regional, economic development and environmental programmes in Romania.

(Reporting by Charlie Dunmore; editing by Rex Merrifield)