BRUSSELS Royal Mail Group won EU regulatory approval on Wednesday for a 1.09 billion pound cut in its debt as part of a restructuring plan to tackle its pension costs.

The European Commission said the revamp included measures that would ensure that Royal Mail would not enjoy an unfair advantage over competitors.

"In order to achieve a level playing field in postal markets, it is crucial that incumbent operators neither enjoy undue advantages, nor suffer from structural disadvantages in comparison with competitors," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.

"The relief of excessive pension costs and the restructuring aid approved today will help ensure this balance for Royal Mail and its competitors," he said.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)