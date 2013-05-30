The company logo of Russian natural gas producer Gazprom is seen on an advertisement in front of the White House in Moscow February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

BRUSSELS Gazprom Deputy Chief Executive Alexander Medvedev on Thursday accused the European Commission of a politically-motivated attempt to bring down EU gas prices.

The European Commission opened an investigation last September into suspected anti-competitive market practices by Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM), stoking tension in relations between the European Union and its biggest gas supplier.

"We have doubts about the motivation," Medvedev said through an interpreter, and asked if the Commission's move was an attempt to "depress gas prices by artificial means" as opposed to through commercial negotiation.

He was speaking to industry and EU officials at an annual conference on the gas aspect of ongoing EU-Russia dialogue.

Philip Lowe, director general of the Commission's energy department, said complaints of abuse of a dominant position had to be investigated and if found justified, would be addressed.

The Commission has the power to fine companies up to 10 percent of annual turnover if they are found to be in breach of EU competition rules.

It has fined Microsoft Corp more than 2.2 billion euros in the past decade for anti-competitive behaviour.

When it launched its investigation into Gazprom, the Commission said it was concerned Russia was abusing its position in central and eastern Europe and imposing unfair prices.

The cost of energy is an issue for the European Union as a whole, particularly given concerns about its competitiveness as the United States benefits from cheap shale gas.

Nations such as Lithuania, which are almost totally dependent on Russian gas, complain that they pay much higher prices for it than other EU countries.

But Gazprom says its long-term contracts are fair, offer security and can be cheaper than buying on immediate-term, or spot, markets, which spike during supply shocks.

(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by James Jukwey)