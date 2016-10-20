BRUSSELS European Union leaders at a summit in Brussels were considering a draft text on Thursday that would condemn attacks by the Syrian and Russian military on Aleppo and threaten further sanctions on individuals and entities if they continue.

"The European Council strongly condemns the attacks by the Syrian regime and its allies, notably Russia, on civilians in Aleppo," read draft summit conclusions, seen by Reuters.

"Those responsible for breaches of international humanitarian law and human rights law must be held accountable. The EU is considering all options, including further restrictive measures targeting individuals and entities supporting the regime, should the current atrocities continue."

The Syrian military said on Thursday a unilateral ceasefire backed by Russia had come into force to allow people to leave besieged eastern Aleppo, a move rejected by rebels who say they are preparing a counter-offensive to break the blockade.

(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)