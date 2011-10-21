BRUSSELS The European Union and Moscow have agreed terms for Russia to join the World Trade Organisation, leaving a bilateral agreement between Russia and Georgia as the only outstanding issue to resolve, the EU's trade chief announced on Friday.

A deal had been struck that would help to protect EU jobs in the car and car components' industry from moving to Russia, EU Trade Commissioner Karel De Gucht said in a statement.

"We have struck a deal on the final outstanding bilateral issues, leaving the way open for Russia to join the WTO by the end of this year," he said.

The car industry had been the major sticking point in negotiations. But a balance had been found between the different concerns of European car companies that had already invested in Russia, those that export to Russia, and Russia's desire to modernise its economy, De Gucht said.

"There is now very little time left to reach a bilateral agreement between Georgia and Russia. I call on both parties to continue their efforts to find a solution in a spirit of compromise," he added.

