Journalists walk at the Samsung booth during a media preview day at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BRUSSELS European Union regulators have told Samsung Electronics to offer more concessions to settle EU charges that its use of patent lawsuits against rival Apple breached antitrust rules after a first offer fell short.

If Samsung fails to allay the European Commission's concerns, it could face a fine of as much as $18.3 billion (£11.6 billion) or 10 percent of its 2012 revenues.

Samsung and Apple, the world's top two smartphone makers by volume and sales, are locked in patent disputes in at least 10 countries as they vie for control of the lucrative and fast-growing mobile market.

"The Commission can confirm that Samsung has submitted proposals, the Commission has assessed them and asked Samsung to improve them," EU spokesman Jonathan Todd said. He did not provide details.

Reuters reported on June 25 that Samsung was in early talks with the EU antitrust regulator to settle the case.

Samsung declined to comment.

The company dropped its injunction requests against Apple in Europe after the Commission filed charges against it last year, saying such actions against companies willing to pay the fees were anti-competitive.

The Commission also charged Google's Motorola Mobility with a similar offence in May.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)