Turkey's competition board opens investigation into Google
ANKARA Turkey's Competition Board said on Monday it had opened an investigation to determine whether Google had violated the country's competition law.
BRUSSELS European Union regulators have told Samsung Electronics to offer more concessions to settle EU charges that its use of patent lawsuits against rival Apple breached antitrust rules after a first offer fell short.
If Samsung fails to allay the European Commission's concerns, it could face a fine of as much as $18.3 billion (£11.6 billion) or 10 percent of its 2012 revenues.
Samsung and Apple, the world's top two smartphone makers by volume and sales, are locked in patent disputes in at least 10 countries as they vie for control of the lucrative and fast-growing mobile market.
"The Commission can confirm that Samsung has submitted proposals, the Commission has assessed them and asked Samsung to improve them," EU spokesman Jonathan Todd said. He did not provide details.
Reuters reported on June 25 that Samsung was in early talks with the EU antitrust regulator to settle the case.
Samsung declined to comment.
The company dropped its injunction requests against Apple in Europe after the Commission filed charges against it last year, saying such actions against companies willing to pay the fees were anti-competitive.
The Commission also charged Google's Motorola Mobility with a similar offence in May.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
ANKARA Turkey's Competition Board said on Monday it had opened an investigation to determine whether Google had violated the country's competition law.
BEIJING The green energy car subsidiary of Chinese automaker Beijing Automotive Group [BEJINS.UL] plans an initial public offering in 2018, Chairman Xu Heyi said on Monday, adding that the unit should be profitable that year.
Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.