BERLIN The European Union Parliament and member states have reached a compromise on tightening budget rules that forgoes automatic sanctions for debt sinners, a German paper reported citing diplomatic sources.

The Parliament and Commission had originally sought automatic sanctions for member states breaking the European Stability and Growth Pact in order to avoid political horse-trading and shore up market confidence.

However the parliament has agreed a compromise that does not involve automatic sanctions but simplifies the procedure to impose sanctions, the sources said, according to the Frankfurter Allgemeiner Zeitung.

"Member states have said they are prepared for sanctions in the future to need only the support of a simple majority of EU states," the paper wrote.

Until now, the pact prescribed a qualified majority for such decisions, which was difficult to obtain because it requires both a majority of member states and a higher threshold of votes weighted by country size.

