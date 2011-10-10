LUXEMBOURG The European Union imposed sanctions against 16 Belarus officials and 29 individuals from Iran Monday, extending previous measures in response to crackdowns on opposition movements and other human rights abuses.

At a meeting in Luxembourg, EU foreign ministers agreed to impose asset freezes and visa bans on the individuals.

Targeting Belarus, EU governments hope to put pressure the government of President Alexander Lukashenko into freeing political prisoners and give more freedom to the opposition.

The bloc's 27 member states have already imposed sanctions on nearly 200 officials and Monday's move targets mainly judges and state lawyers involved in the detention of leading human rights activist Ales Belyatsky, diplomats have said.

"Belarus is the last dictatorship in Europe. We think president Lukashenko should understand that he has to release all political prisoners," Dutch foreign minister Uri Rosenthal told reporters before meeting his counterparts in Luxembourg.

"We think that when it (the message) is not learned the soft way, it should be learned the hard way."

As for Iran, the measures extend the current list targeting individuals associated with human rights violations to 61.

These moves are separate from EU sanctions that target Iran's nuclear program which the West fears is intended to produce weapons.

Belarus has come under increased international scrutiny after a disputed election in December that extended the rule of Lukashenko, in power since 1994.

Police had arrested hundreds of protesters, opposition leaders and journalists in a night of unrest after the vote which Western observers had criticised as fraudulent.

The United States targeted state-owned enterprises controlled by the largest petrochemical conglomerate in Belarus in August and has a host of other measures against Minsk.

TARGETING BUSINESS LINKS

As part of European efforts to use financial pressure against Lukashenko, who is struggling with deepening economic woes, European countries have stopped new financing from the European Investment Bank to Belarus. They also targeted three companies linked to the president earlier this year.

There is also an EU arms embargo.

However, EU envoys have failed to agree to extend the ban on European firms from doing business with Belarussian companies to more entities.

In recent days, some EU capitals have pushed to ban a Belarussian company, Triple, one of the biggest in the private sector and active in industries from oil products and construction to soft drinks and restaurants, diplomats said.

But several EU capitals, including Italy, Cyprus and Latvia among others, they said, argued there was not enough evidence connecting the company to government repression.

Some EU capitals were also concerned that EU measures could be undermined by legal challenges by targeted businessmen, diplomats said.

In June, the EU targeted a Belarussian arms tycoon, Vladimir Peftiyev, and three companies linked to him and Lukashenko.

(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak and David Brunnstrom; Editing by Maria Golovnina)