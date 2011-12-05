BRUSSELS The European Commission appointed on Monday Scottish biologist Anne Glover as its first Chief Scientific Advisor, in a bid to improve policy advice to the bloc's executive when it drafts EU law.

The appointment of Glover, who has served as Scotland's chief scientist since 2006, followed a pledge by Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso in 2009 to fundamentally review the way the EU accesses and uses scientific advice.

Glover will take up her post at the start of next year, reporting directly to Barroso, and provide analysis and opinion on major EU policy proposals that touch on science, technology and innovation, a commission statement said.

"In particular, the Chief Scientific Advisor will provide authoritative guidance on interpretation of scientific evidence in presence of uncertainty, and will be involved in strategic emergency planning," it said.

Controversial issues on the Commission's agenda that may await Glover include how to regulate the indirect climate impacts of biofuels, which has provoked disagreement between industry and environmentalists over the reliability of scientific modelling.

Other politically divisive areas of policy include the safety of Europe's nuclear reactors, food from cloned animals and genetically modified organisms (GMOs), and EU funding for embryonic stem cell research.

(Reporting by Charlie Dunmore)