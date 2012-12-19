MILAN The European Commission has ordered Italy to recover 360 million euros ($476 million) in aid from a unit of Milan airport operator SEA.

The Commission said on Wednesday the sum granted between 2002 and 2010 by SEA, the state-owned operator of the Milan airports, to its ground-handling unit SEA Handling was incompatible with EU state aid rules.

"SEA Handling now needs to pay back the undue advantage with interest," it said.

The Commission said the repeated capital injections provided SEA Handling with an advantage that its competitors did not enjoy and therefore constituted state aid under EU rules.

In response to Brussels, SEA said in a statement that the Commission's decision was legally groundless and did not take into account its efforts to restructure its handling unit.

SEA said that during the 2002-2010 period the group had always been in the black and had paid dividends of about 550 million euros, benefiting its public owners.

It said it could take legal action to protect its interests.

In November SEA was forced to pull a planned initial public offering because of insufficient demand.

(Reporting By Danilo Masoni; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)