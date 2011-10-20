LONDON/BRUSSELS The European Union has proposed a crackdown on the high frequency traders many suspect of exaggerating market swings as part of a wider shake-up of securities rules that will also hit commodity speculators.

The move comes as the European Commission, which writes EU law, pursues radical financial reform after sagging interest has been recently revived by a worsening sovereign debt crisis and public protests from London to Frankfurt.

The new rules, if they come into force, will demand that high-frequency traders buy and sell shares or other securities at around the price the market is trading.

Officials believe this will stop traders entering and exiting the market with large orders that far exceed or undershoot normal prices in the hope they will make a quick profit from the volatility that follows.

The rules, will essentially stop traders that use algorithms -- a computerised set of trading instructions -- from going against the tide of the market.

They would also be categorized as investment firms, putting many under the watch of regulators for the first time ever. They will also have to reveal their trading strategies to regulators.

The EU executive's reform would also tear open the bloc's integrated exchanges so that banks and brokers have a choice of where to clear trades.

This could affect savings from the planned Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) and NYSE Euronext NYX.N mega bourse merger. The London Stock Exchange (LSE.L) is also building its own "vertical silo" with its bid for LCH.Clearnet clearing house.

LESSONS LEARNED

Michel Barnier, the EU official in charge of regulating finance, said there was a need to draw lessons from the financial crisis and the rapid advances in trading technology.

"The financial crisis serves as a grim reminder of how complex and opaque some financial activities and products have become," Barnier said.

The four-year-old Markets in Financial Instruments Directive or MiFID has torn down barriers to competition in trading, allowing new venues like Chi-X and Bats -- which won provisional approval on Thursday to merge -- to take large market shares from centuries old bourses like the LSE.

But competition has caused markets to fragment and become less transparent for investors while advances in trading technology have made it harder for supervisors to monitor what is happening.

Thursday's reform seeks to correct these failings.

"What Barnier is doing with these regulations is widening transparency beyond equities and into the debt and derivative markets, which are huge and have until now been left to themselves," said Karel Lannoo, a financial expert with Brussels think tank, the Centre for European Policy Studies.

"If these rules had been in place before, it could have helped avert the banking crisis. Now, of course, it will depend on how toughly the new rules are implemented."

The European Parliament and EU states have the final say and publication of the draft law marks the starting point of months of haggling.

The EU executive estimates the reform will impose a one-off compliance cost of 512 million euros (448 million pounds) to 732 million euros ($707 million to $1 billion) on the bloc's financial industry with on-going costs of 312 million to 586 million euros annually.

Barnier also published a separate draft law to toughen up penalties for traders who manipulate markets by proposing pan-EU minimum criminal sanctions.

On Thursday the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) said there is no hard evidence that HFT harms liquidity or damages market prices, stopping short of recommending curbs such as the EU's proposal.

(Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and Mike Nesbit)