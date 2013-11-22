BRUSSELS European Union regulators said on Friday that they are investigating whether a group of container shipping companies fixed prices since 2009 in breach of EU antitrust rules.

"The Commission has concerns that this practice may allow the companies to signal future price intentions to each other and may harm competition and customers by raising prices on the market for container liner shipping transport services on routes to and from Europe," the European Commission said in a statement.

The EU competition authority did not name the companies in the investigation or say how many are involved.

