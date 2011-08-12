BRUSSELS The European Commission welcomed on Friday short-selling bans adopted by four EU countries but said a European framework would be more effective to deal with the issue.

"The European Commission ... strongly welcomes the recent developments. However, our policy would be even more effective and coordinated if we had a European framework in place for short-selling," Commission spokeswoman Chantal Hughes told a daily news briefing.

France, Italy, Belgium and Spain banned short-selling of financial stocks on Friday in a bid to restore confidence in markets hit by rumours and higher borrowing costs.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Justyna Pawlak)