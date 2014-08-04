The Rolls Royce Ghost II is pictured at media event at the Jacob Javits Convention Center during the New York International Auto Show April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

BRUSSELS The European Commission has cleared Siemens' acquisition of Rolls Royce's aero-derivative gas turbine business, compressor activities and aftermarket services, as well as Rolls Royce's 50 percent stake in Rolls Wood Group, it said on Monday.

An investigation found that in the field of gas turbines, customers did not view Siemens (SIEGn.DE) and Rolls Royce (RR.L) as competitors because of the technological differences between their products, the Commission said in a statement.

(Reporting by Barbara Lewis, editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)