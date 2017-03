BRUSSELS The European Commission asked the Bulgarian government to suspend work on Gazprom's South Stream gas pipeline pending a decision on its conforming with EU law, a Commission spokeswoman said.

"Whilst discussions with the Bulgarian authorities are taking place, and until there is full compliance with EU law, we have also asked the Bulgarian authorities to suspend the project," the spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

(Reporting by Barbara Lewis, editing by Louise Heavens)