MADRID Europe kept its new budget discipline credentials intact on Tuesday, holding Spain to tougher fiscal goals than it wanted but granting Madrid some leeway to fight a looming recession.

An agreement among euro zone finance ministers imposes years of spending cuts on the currency bloc's fourth largest economy while sending investors a message that Spain is trying to make sure it does not follow Greece into financial collapse.

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy won a more relaxed 2012 deficit goal, after his unilateral announcement that Spain would miss the previous target upset the European Commission and undermined the new fiscal pact binding members to budget control.

"Rajoy comes back to Madrid having obtained a substantial relaxation of the fiscal targets which we think actually make them more credible, while the leaders of core Europe have some reason to make the case to their public opinion that peer pressure is finally working," Deutsche Bank economist Gilles Moec said.

The conservative Rajoy had set a looser deficit target of 5.8 percent of gross domestic product this year, up from the 4.4 percent goal agreed by his predecessor.

The 17-nation Eurogroup agreed on 5.3 percent and both sides stuck to the goal of reaching the EU's deficit limit of 3 percent in 2013. That will be a big stretch.

"The EU has recognized that the Spanish situation was different than the (previous) socialist government had said ... that they've allowed a renegotiation shows its confidence in the government," Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo said.

Spain is the second country this year, after Belgium, to face pressure from Brussels to revise its budget plans though the Commission was careful to note that how Madrid meets the target will be up to Rajoy.

RISKY

Rajoy must find around 60 billion euros (50 billion pounds) in budget savings over the next two years to meet the 3 percent goal next year. That will be difficult as the economy has barely grown in four years and is now thought to be in recession.

The government expects a 1.7 percent contraction this year and economists are agreed it will struggle to grow in 2013.

Some economists say that even with the new leeway, the stringent budget discipline imposed by the Commission, backed by more fiscally conservative states such as Germany, is impossible for Spain to achieve and could be counterproductive.

"I don't think they will be able to meet those deficit targets without pushing the economy into a deep recession, so there is a real risk that Spain falls into a rather nasty vicious circle not dissimilar to what Greece has gone through, if only on a smaller scale," said Ben May of Capital Economics.

Rajoy's centre-right Popular Party won the largest parliamentary majority in 30 years in November as voters channelled dissatisfaction over the previous government's handling of the economy.

His political honeymoon has been short-lived.

Rajoy inherited a deficit of 8.5 percent of GDP, far higher than the original 6 percent target, forcing him to make spending cuts and break an election pledge not to raise taxes within weeks of taking office.

Expenditure cuts and tax hikes so far total 15 billion euros but with much deeper savings necessary this year and next, patience may wear thin.

Almost a quarter of all Spaniards are out of work, bank loans to struggling companies are on hold, domestic demand is in retreat and exports are lagging.

Further spending cuts will fall mainly on the highly indebted regions, which are expected to begin slashing funding for the treasured health and education sectors.

With one young person under 25 out of two unemployed, and a labour reform giving hard hit companies easier lay-off terms, some commentators expect at least another million to join the five million jobless.

"Spain is getting poorer, with the number of people in soup kitchens doubling in the last few years, according to NGOs. Spain doesn't invest in its young people and we're seeing a lost generation. We can't reduce spending any more," said Robert Tornabell, at Barcelona business school ESADE.

"The black economy has helped avoid social unrest, but it remains to be seen if that will hold over the next few months." ($1 = 0.7610 euros)

(Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer and Anna Willard)