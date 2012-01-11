Oil rises on OPEC-led cuts, but market remains range-bound
SINGAPORE Oil rose on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output, but rising production elsewhere kept prices within the narrow range that has contained them so far this year.
BRUSSELS Spain's new government needs to enact more reforms to cut the country's joblessness levels and its fiscal deficit, the EU's top economic official said on Wednesday, stressing that youth unemployment was a big worry.
"We expect that Spain will take further measures, especially concerning structural reforms, not least in the labour market," EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn told a news conference.
"We can only encourage Spain to take action both in the fiscal and in the structural front," he added.
(Reporting By Robin Emmott and Jan Strupczewski ; Editing by Julien Toyer)
TOKYO Toshiba Corp has delayed its earnings announcement, planned for Tuesday, after it was not able to immediately secure the approval of its auditor, a source briefed on the matter said.
SAN FRANCISCO Apple shares cruised to a record-high close Monday, helping catapult the S&P 500 stock index over the $20 trillion mark in what amounts to a victory for plain-vanilla mutual funds over a bevy of hedge fund managers who recently backed away from the iPhone maker.