BRUSSELS Spain's new government needs to enact more reforms to cut the country's joblessness levels and its fiscal deficit, the EU's top economic official said on Wednesday, stressing that youth unemployment was a big worry.

"We expect that Spain will take further measures, especially concerning structural reforms, not least in the labour market," EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn told a news conference.

"We can only encourage Spain to take action both in the fiscal and in the structural front," he added.

(Reporting By Robin Emmott and Jan Strupczewski ; Editing by Julien Toyer)