European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager holds a news conference at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS The European Commission on Friday said a Spanish plan to support private television broadcasters is in breach of state aid rules.

No recovery will be required as no state aid has yet been disbursed, the Commission added.

"This measure provided a selective advantage to terrestrial broadcasters and platform operators over other available technologies," Margrethe Vestager, the commissioner in charge of competition policy, said in a statement.

The Spanish scheme was part of the country's switch from analogue to digital broadcasting. The private broadcasters subsequently financed the switch without state aid.

