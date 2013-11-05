BRUSSELS The share of the European Union's budget that is misspent rose sharply in 2012 to reach more than 6 billion euros (£5 billion), the bloc's official auditors said on Tuesday.

The European Court of Auditors, which is responsible for checking the finances of the EU's institutions, said it found irregularities affecting 4.8 percent of total spending last year of 139 billion euros, up from 3.9 percent in 2011.

The biggest problems were in allocations for rural development, the environment, fisheries and health, the Luxembourg-based court said in a report than ran to more than 250 pages and is closely examined by eurosceptics.

"The majority of errors arise from misapplication or misunderstanding of the often complex rules of EU expenditure schemes," the court said, although several cases of suspected fraud were reported to the EU's anti-fraud office last year.

Some EU lawmakers said the findings highlight inadequate financial controls by the European Commission, which is the EU's executive and oversees spending, pointing out that the error rate had increased every year since 2009.

"Every year we are told the Commission is serious about tackling the problem. Every year it gets still worse," said British Conservative MEP Philip Bradbourn. "It is shameful to the EU's integrity and unacceptable to its taxpayers."

In written replies to the court's findings, the Commission said the reported error rate failed to fully take into account ongoing efforts to correct mistakes and recover funds.

"In many areas it is unavoidable that errors are only corrected several years after they have occurred. Therefore, the Commission considers that the court's (findings) should be seen in this context," the Commission said.

EU governments must share the blame with the Commission for much of the misspending, the court said, pointing out that in many cases national authorities had sufficient information to detect and correct errors before the money was paid out.

It is the 19th time in a row that the European Court of Auditors has given the EU a less-than-clean bill of health when it comes to annual spending. The Commission has said it is unrealistic to expect that spending will ever be completely error-free. ($1 = 0.7402 euros)

(Reporting by Charlie Dunmore; editing by Luke Baker)