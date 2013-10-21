An illuminated euro sign is seen in front of the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in the late evening in Frankfurt January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BRUSSELS Public money must only be used as a last resort to help struggling utility companies maintain stand-by power capacity, according to draft guidelines from the European Commission seen by Reuters.

Energy subsidies have shot up the political agenda in Europe, with Britain planning to use public finance to support new nuclear power and utilities complaining about the distorting impact of heavy subsidies for renewable energy.

Power companies, which have seen their debts grow and profits squeezed by the economic downturn, say they are being forced to mothball gas plants.

These plants cannot compete economically with highly polluting but very cheap coal, but the utilities say they are vital in meeting upsurges of demand or shortfalls left by renewable power, which depends on the weather.

The Commission's draft on "generation adequacy" and public intervention as part of the single EU market says there is no immediate risk of blackouts.

It says supporting stand-by capacity would have to be justified by a "thorough generation adequacy assessment".

Britain has proposed a capacity market to ensure sufficient electricity capacity in time of need, such as peak demand during extremely cold weather. Owners of back-up plants would be able to participate in capacity auctions.

The draft Commission document states a preference for "credibly one-off tendering processes", underlining that state support for emergency capacity must never become the rule.

The document will be one of a series that the Commission is expected to issue before the end of the year on when state intervention is justified. It has already said nuclear energy will be left out of a list of funding guidelines.

State aid is predominantly the responsibility of the European Commission, which interprets whether the EU principles that any state intervention must be necessary, proportionate and limited in time have been respected. Member states are consulted on guidelines.

Lawyers and politicians say the omission of nuclear from the fixed guidelines is a blow for Britain, whose case will be hard to justify in terms of EU rules and will be time-consuming.

In general, they say justifying capacity mechanisms would pose less difficulty than nuclear, in part because they have the likely support of dominant EU member state Germany, while nuclear does not.

The Commission declines to comment on unpublished documents.

(Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)