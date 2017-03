Italy's Foreign Affairs Minister Federica Mogherini smiles as she arrives to speak with journalists during an informal meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Ministers in Milan August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk arrives at the European Council headquarters at the start of a European Union summit in Brussels August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS European Union leaders chose Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk as the new president of their Council on Saturday and Italian Foreign Minister Federica Mogherini as the bloc's new foreign policy chief, outgoing European Council President Herman Van Rompuy said.

"The European Council has elected PM Donald Tusk as the next President of the European Council & Euro Summits," Van Rompuy said on social media site Twitter.

"The European Council has appointed FM Federica Mogherini as the next EU High Representative," he added.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Writing by Adrian Croft; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)